Oktoberforest Celebrates Trees, Beer

This October, The Nature Conservancy in Hawai‘i and breweries across the globe will celebrate the critical link between healthy forests and beer’s main ingredient — water.

They’re celebrating OktoberForest, a campaign to raise awareness about the role forests play in providing fresh water. This is the fourth year of The Nature Conservancy’s OktoberForest campaign, with breweries in more than half the United States, Puerto Rico and other countries around the world participating, according to a Conservancy press release.

In Hawai‘i, The Nature Conservancy is partnering with Waikiki Brewery at their two O‘ahu pubs in Waikīkī and Kaka‘ako this to highlight the roles of healthy forests and clean water as well as the need to protect and restore the world’s forests. See the full list at www.OktoberForest.org.

The relevance of forests to breweries is straightforward — 95% of beer is water, and 40% of the world’s usable water comes from forests. Forests improve water supplies in many ways — they shade streams, lakes and snow from evaporation; the forest floor helps filter sediment; and tree roots hold soil together so it can store water like a sponge, the release continued.

“The number one ingredient of great beer is clean water” – Joe P. Lorenzen, Waikiki Brewery Brewmaster.

Recently forests have become threatened by more severe fires, drought and increased pest damage. The U.S. Forest Service estimates that about half of its forested lands are in need of restoration in order to maintain natural benefits for people, water and wildlife.

Participate in Oktoberfest by: