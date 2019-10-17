Water Interruptions Expected in Puakō

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply (DWS) issued a message Thursday a little before 4 p.m. noting a water main break off Puakō Beach Drive on the Kona side of the Ascension Mission Catholic Church.

Customers in the area are advised that they may be without water service until DWS crews, now dispatched, can fix the problem. Repairs are estimated to be completed within six to eight hours.

A DWS water tanker will be stationed near the Puakō General Store for the public’s use, a press release said.

For information, call 808-887-3030 or 808-961-8060 during normal business hours. An after-hours emergency line can be reached at (808) 961-8790. The public can also email the department at [email protected].