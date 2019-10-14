Keauhou Shopping Center to Host Halloween Party

Keauhou Shopping Center will host a spooky celebration from 5–9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 when it puts on The ‘Ohana Halloween Pā‘ina.

The evening begins with trick-or-treating right at 5 p.m. and will run at participating stores while supplies last. A keiki fun zone will offer waterslides, bouncers, obstacles and other activities.

A keiki and ‘ohana costume contest will accept entries until 7 p.m., which is when the keiki contest winner will be announced. The ‘ohana contest winner will be called at 8:30 p.m.

Hawaiian Soul will perform live music, and food booths and vendors will offer local items throughout the evening. Contest and prize giveaways including round-trip airfare to Maui on Makani Kai Air and a $500 cash prize will be given to lucky winners, who must be present to win.

The Keauhou Shopping Center is located at 78-6831 Ali‘i Dr. #232.