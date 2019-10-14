Investigation Continues into Injuries of Toddler

A toddler flown to O‘ahu last week to be treated for injuries consistent with physical abuse remains in stable condition, officials confirmed Monday.

“It is yet to be determined the extent of injuries suffered,” said Hawai‘i Police Maj. Robert Wagner.

The 3-year-old boy was initially taken to Hilo Medical Center on Oct. 7. Hawai‘i County Police officers were first made aware of the boy when they were assigned to respond to a call involving an unresponsive child being transported to the hospital by a private vehicle from a home in Eden Roc Estates, about 21 miles south of Hilo.

Wagner said paramedics met the vehicle within the subdivision and took the child to the hospital by ambulance.

Authorities learned the child was being treated for severe injuries and was initially listed in critical condition. Preliminary information determined the injuries appeared consistent with physical abuse, according to a Hawaii County Police press release.

The toddler was flown to Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children on O‘ahu, where he remains as of Oct. 14.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section are investigating the incident. At this time, Wagner said, there are no updates as to suspects or the nature of the boy’s injuries.

Honolulu Police is assisting with this investigation, which is classified as a first-degree assault case.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.