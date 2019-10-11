Child Flown to O’ahu on Abuse-Related Injuries

A 3-year-old boy has been transported to O‘ahu to be treated for injuries that appear to be related to physical abuse.

The toddler was initially taken to Hilo Medical Center on Oct. 7 where Hawai‘i Police learned the child was being treated for severe injuries and was initially listed in critical condition.

“Preliminary information determined that the injuries appeared consistent with physical abuse,” according to a release from Hawai‘i Police on Oct. 11.

Police officers began investigating the case after the child had been taken to Hilo Medical Center on Oct. 7.

Patrol officers were initially called at about 8:06 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive child being transported by a private vehicle from a home in Mountain View, according to the press release. At one point, medics met the vehicle and the victim was taken the rest of the way by ambulance to Hilo.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section responded to the hospital and learned that the injured child would be transferred to the Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children on Oahu.

Hilo JAS is investigating suspects and no arrests have been made at this time, Hawaii Police Maj. Wagner said Friday. No other info being released at this point.

Honolulu Police are assisting with this investigation, which is classified as a first-degree assault case. The victim remains hospitalized, and the condition has since been upgraded to stable.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.