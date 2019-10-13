IRONMAN: Finish Line, Podium Photo Gallery

The 2019 VEGA IRONMAN World Championship, held in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, was not lacking for drama. Nor was it lacking for elation.
Germany dominated the world stage again, as Jan Frodeno won his third World Championship title and Anne Haug captured her first.
Frodeno set the course record. American Tim O‘Donnell finished second and became just the fourth man to record a sub-8-hour triathlon in Kona.
Check out a photo gallery of the finish line and the podium below. Access the full IRONMAN recap and scroll through a race gallery from the swim, bike and marathon courses, all on BigIslandNow.com.
Jan Frodeno, Germany, men's 2019 VEGA IRONMAN World Champion. PC: Tiffany DeMasters
Tim O'Donnell, USA, men's second place finisher at the 2019 VEGA IRONMAN World Championship. PC: Tiffany DeMasters
Tim O'Donnell (left), Jan Frodeno and Sebastian Kienle shared the podium at the 2019 VEGA IRONMAN World Championship. PC: Tiffany DeMasters
Jan Frodeno pops some bottles after winning his third IRONMAN World Championship. PC: Tiffany DeMasters
Anne Haug, Germany, women's 2019 VEGA IRONMAN World Champion. PC: Tiffany DeMasters
Lucy Charles-Barclay, Great Britain, just checking the time after finishing second at the 2019 VEGA IRONMAN World Championship. PC: Tiffany DeMasters
Sarah Crowley, Australia, crosses the finish line with a little swag after finishing third in the 2019 VEGA IRONMAN World Championship. PC: Tiffany DeMasters
Lucy Charles-Barclay (left), Anne Haug and Sarah Crowley share the podium at the 2019 VEGA IRONMAN World Championship. PC: Tiffany DeMasters
Lucy Charles-Barclay (left), Anne Haug and Sarah Crowley celebrate at the 2019 VEGA IRONMAN World Championship. PC: Tiffany DeMasters