IRONMAN: Finish Line, Podium Photo Gallery

The 2019 VEGA IRONMAN World Championship, held in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, was not lacking for drama. Nor was it lacking for elation.

Germany dominated the world stage again, as Jan Frodeno won his third World Championship title and Anne Haug captured her first.

Frodeno set the course record. American Tim O‘Donnell finished second and became just the fourth man to record a sub-8-hour triathlon in Kona.

Access the full IRONMAN recap and scroll through a race gallery from the swim, bike and marathon courses, all on BigIslandNow.com.

