Photos: IRONMAN Race Day

By Big Island Now
October 13, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 13, 2019, 9:01 AM)
Hualalai was shrouded in clouds Saturday morning when the Vega IRONMAN World Championship kicked off in Kailua-Kona.

Jan Frodeno of Germany broke the course record completing the race in 7:51:13, almost a minute and a half better than the former world record set last year by his fellow countryman, Patrick Lange.

In the women’s race Anne Haug, also of Germany, captured the crown on the strength of a blistering last leg, finishing with a time of 8:40:10.

Check out the photo gallery for scenes of the race.

Jan Frodeno, Germany, wins his third VEGA IRONMAN World Championship on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Kailua-Kona. PC: Tiffany DeMasters
Athletes on the second leg of the triathlon, riding past Waikoloa Road intersection. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters)
Athletes' bikes were parked on the pier while athletes completed their swim. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters)
The men's race kicked off with the swim in Kailua Bay. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters)
Spectators sat on the rock wall of Ali'i Drive to watch the swimmers Saturday morning. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters)
Hualalai mountain shrouded in clouds at the start of the swim for Vega IRONMAN World Championship 2019. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters
