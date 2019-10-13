Photos: IRONMAN Race Day

Hualalai was shrouded in clouds Saturday morning when the Vega IRONMAN World Championship kicked off in Kailua-Kona.

Jan Frodeno of Germany broke the course record completing the race in 7:51:13, almost a minute and a half better than the former world record set last year by his fellow countryman, Patrick Lange.

In the women’s race Anne Haug, also of Germany, captured the crown on the strength of a blistering last leg, finishing with a time of 8:40:10.

