HTA, HLTA Sponsors Sex Trafficking Symposiums

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Hawai‘i Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA) are sponsoring an initiative to combat sex trafficking called the Campaign for a Safer Community.

Ho’ōla Na Pua, a Hawai‘i nonprofit working against sex trafficking, is holding symposiums across the state from Nov. 4-7, 2019. Symposiums will run from 8 am till noon.

Nov. 4: O‘ahu (The Royal Hawaiian, Waikiki)

Nov. 5: Maui (The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kaanapali)

Nov. 6: Hawai‘i Island (Natural Energy Lab of Hawai‘i Authority — Hale Iako, Kailua-Kona)

Nov. 7: Kaua‘i (Sheraton Kaua‘i Resort, Poipu)

According to Ho’ōla Na Pua, sex traffickers often take advantage of the privacy and anonymity accessible through the hospitality industry. Some of the victims are young Hawai‘i residents.

HTA and HLTA are sponsoring these workshops, so they are free to attend.

The symposiums are aimed at empowering Hawaii’s visitor industry management, an HTA press release said, but everyone who wants to help raise awareness and take a stand against trafficking is welcome to attend.

Topics include:

Defining Trafficking & Exploitation

Tourism Industry as Key Partners in Protecting Our Community

Responding, Reporting and Action Steps

Ho’ōla Na Pua, local law enforcement and their national partners will speak about how to turn the tides against trafficking in Hawai‘i.

Register by Oct. 29 at https://hoolanapua.org/event/safer/.