October 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

October 12, 2019 Surf ForecastOctober 12, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 12, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with ESE winds less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com