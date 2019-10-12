October 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with ESE winds less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph.