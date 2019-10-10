5:49 PM HST, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots, except 20 to 30 knots near the Hāmākua Coast of the Big Island. Seas 6 to 9 feet, highest off the Hāmākua Coast.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.