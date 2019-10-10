Road and Lane Closures

Lane closures are scheduled for Oct. 11-13.

Closures may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Maunakea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MAUNAkEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Maunakea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.