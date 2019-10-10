October 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

October 10, 2019 Surf ForecastOctober 10, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 10, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 15-20mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ENE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com