UPDATE: Flood Advisory Extended for Big Island

7:46 AM HST, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 10:45 AM HST

At 7:46 a.m. HST, radar indicated periods of heavy rain falling across eastern Big Island, east of Honoka‘a and south of Hilo across the Puna and Ka‘u districts. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Na‘alehu, Orchidlands Estates, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, O‘okala, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kawa Flats, Pāhoa, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.