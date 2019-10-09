Puna Teens Invited to Participate in Kilauea Eruption Recovery art contest

What does it mean to be Puna Strong? That’s what Hawai‘i County wants high school students in Puna to answer.

On behalf of the county’s Kīlauea Eruption Recovery, Puna teens are invited to participate in an artwork contest. Students are asked to submit artwork with a short essay to answer the question: “What does it mean to be Puna and Hawai‘i Island Strong?”

The top three entries will be awarded Individual Development Accounts (IDA) in amounts of $500, $750 or $1,000. An IDA is a savings account that can be used for education, workforce training, certifications or entrepreneurship opportunities.

All entries have a chance to be featured on the county’s recovery materials.

SPONSORED VIDEO

All students attending a high school in the Puna District are eligible to submit an original design and short essay that is under 250 words. The design and essay should reflect student’s views on what it means to be Puna Strong and Hawai‘i Island Strong following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.

The submission deadline is Nov. 4. Any image can be submitted as long as it lays flat and can be scanned to a computer. Examples include photography, computer graphic, drawing, photo collage.

Winners will be identified by a review committee and announced by the end of October. Click here to submit an entry.