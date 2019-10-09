IRONMAN Traffic Incidents Minimal Thus Far

Accidents involving IRONMAN triathletes this year have been minimal, according to police officials Wednesday.

Over the past few weeks, West Hawai‘i streets have become inundated with cyclists and runners in preparation for Vega IRONMAN World Championship 2019. Over 2,500 athletes from 75 countries around the world are here to compete on race day. Hawai‘i County Police Department has enforced a few citations and responded to two accidents involving triathletes.

“In regards to IRONMAN related incidents, we have not had that much thankfully,” said Hawai‘i County Police Lt. Paul Bugado on Wednesday.

One of the accidents occurred on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway involving two cyclists riding side-by-side. Bugado said the wind pushed one into the other causing the athlete to lose control and crash. The athlete suffered minor injuries.

An accident involving a motorist and a triathlete on a bike occurred in downtown Kailua-Kona. Bugado said while the driver was making a right turn, the cyclist, traveling in the same direction, crashed into the rear of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Bugado said he knew of three citations that had been issued earlier this week to triathletes, two for riding tandem while there was no shoulder, and one for a bicyclist running a stop sign.