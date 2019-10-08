IRONMAN Road Closures Start Thursday

With all the excitement surrounding Vega IRONMAN, officials want to remind the public about road closures leading up to and on race day.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Kailua Pier and Ka’ahumanu Place will be closed to motorists until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Also starting on Thursday at 6 a.m., the Courtyard By Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel will be closed to Kuakini Highway. It will reopen at around 2 p.m. on Sunday. From Kailua Pier, Ali‘i Drive will be closed to Hulihe‘e Palace starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. It will reopen around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Approximately 110 Hawai‘i County Police Officers will be working on race day on special duty assignment. They will deal predominately with vehicular traffic within intersections that involve the race.

All other road closures will occur on Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County Police want to remind the public to be cautious when out on the roads on race day and to try to avoid the affected areas.

“Safety is paramount,” said Hawaii Police Maj. Chad Basque. “Understand that there will be bicyclist and runners for most of the entire day Saturday.”

All road closures can be viewed on the maps below.

Click an image to expand