Women’s Marketing Group Launches LAM About Town

The Ladies Artisan Market (LAM) will host its October monthly coffee date on Oct. 11 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Dance Hawai‘i Ballroom Dance Club, located in Kailua-Kona at 74-5605 Alapa St., Suite 101.

The group is also launching LAM About Town. The event is a night out with fellow LAM ladies to support another LAM lady’s business. It will be hosted by Paint in Hawai‘i at Paradise Brewing Co. Tap and Grill at 75-5669 Alii Drive. It will take place Oct. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m., costing $35.

There are 25 spots available. The event is for women only. To register, visit: https://form.jotform.com/92586138455164

Anyone interested in hosting a LAM About Town night at their business, should email [email protected]

LAM is also branching out to the east side for Face-to-Face Friday’s. The event will take place on Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Perfect Harmony, located on 276 Keawe St. in Hilo.