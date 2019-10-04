Second Saturday Event to Showcase Volcano

Experience Volcano is holding its first “Second Saturday” event on Oct. 12.

The once-a-month event is designed to showcase the many things to do in Volcano. Sponsored by Experience Volcano Hawai‘i, the day will include specials at local restaurants, food trucks, shops such as Volcano Winery and special events such as hula performances and demonstrations.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Volcano Art Center will hold special guided nature walks in the tract of rainforest behind the gallery where some of the oldest and best-preserved native flora grow on the island. There will also be viewings of the center’s sculptured garden and mosaics; its gallery will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volcano Garden Arts, also opens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will have self-guided “Secret Garden” tours of its famous garden and specials in its world-class art gallery, which showcases the works of many local artists. For more details, see www.experiencevolcano.com