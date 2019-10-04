Missing: Sanoe Moniz, 36, Na’alehu

Police are seeking the public’s helping in locating Sanoe Moniz, 36, who was reported missing on Sept. 22.

According Hawai‘i Police, Moniz told a friend she was heading toward Na‘alehu. But has not been seen or heard from since. No suspicious circumstances were reported surrounding this incident.

Moniz is described as being 5-feet-4-inches, 150 pounds, medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Sanoe Moniz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Len Hamakado at 808-326-4646 ext. 291 or the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.