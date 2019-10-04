Alaska to Drop Kona-N. California Flight

Alaska Airlines is dropping a daily flight between Kona and San Francisco/Sacramento.

The airline will terminate the flight effective March 19, 2020. It currently runs to San Francisco four times weekly, hitting Sacramento the other three days of the week.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Alaska Airlines made the move in part because it’s increasing service between San Diego and San Jose and major airports across the state, including Kona International Airport.

Alaska Airlines spokesman Daniel Chun said the company’s seats outlook won’t change with the transition. The airline also runs flights between Kona and Oakland, as well as Kona and Seattle. Flights to and from Kona and Portland, as well as Kona and Anchorage, run seasonally.