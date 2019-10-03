Small Craft AdvisoryOctober 3, 2019, 4:22 PM HST (Updated October 3, 2019, 4:22 PM)
3:46 PM HST, Thursday, Oct. 3 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM HST SATURDAY
Winds and Seas: East winds 25 to 30 knots through tonight, decreasing to 20–25 knots Friday. Seas 6 to 10 feet.
Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.