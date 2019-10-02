BGCBI Youth Celebrate Summer’s End with Ho’ike

Youth of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island celebrated a successful summer program with a ho‘ike presentation to their families at an ʻOhana Night event.

The ʻOhana Night on Aug. 2, 2019, drew the largest attendance ever, according to a BGCBI newsletter Wednesday. Nearly 100 family members and friends watched youth perform mele, oli and present moon phases and other research. From gardening to learning new Hawaiian words and phrases, youth enjoyed an educational, nutritious and fun summer.

The youth showcased what they learned over the summer: Makahiki games, Wahi Pana (legendary place) explorations, community service at Kamehameha Schools Waiāhole loko i’a (Hawaiian fishpond) at Kumuola Marine Science Education Center in Keaukaha, and healthy nutritional choices.

The start of 2019-20 academic year has seen an increase in membership at clubs across Hawaiʻi Island, the newsletter states. Two new clubs opened at Ulu Wini Housing in Kona and Ocean View. Island youth who need BGCBI services the most are gaining access to homework support, nutritional supplementation, Hawaiian culture and healthy lifestyles.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Youth at Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Pāhala and Kealakehe clubs are eagerly preparing for their exciting Wahi Pana sharing. Youth are researching Wahi Pana in their community and developing mele, oli or art presentations to share with BGCBI youth at other Clubs via video chat.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island has been serving youth for more than 67 years. Programs in Hilo, Kea‘au, Kealakehe, Pāhala, Pāhoa and Naʻalehu-Ocean View offer a safe, nurturing and fun environment for youth to participate in activities that inspire academic success, healthy lifestyles, and leadership and character building.‘