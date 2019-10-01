Furlough Inmate Walks Off in Hilo

The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety issued a release Tuesday after a Hale Nani work furlough inmate failed to return from a furlough pass to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center.

Bryce Feary was scheduled to return by 2 p.m. Tuesday. After he failed to do so, the Hawai‘i Police Department was notified, the release continued.

Feary is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Feary is 34-year old. He 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was serving time for burglary in the 1st degree. He faces an added escape charge when found. Feary’s next parole hearing is scheduled for December of this year.

Authorities ask anyone who sees him to dial 911.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building located in Panaewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work-release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on Hawai‘i Island.