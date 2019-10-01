Expect Delays at Hilo Intersection Thursday

Hilo motorists can expect traffic delays at the intersection of Puainako and Kino‘ole Streets on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m..

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Traffic Division plans to replace the traffic signal control cabinet at that intersection on Thursday, weather conditions permitting.

SPONSORED VIDEO

There will be intermittent lane closures. Travel in all directions through the intersection will be provided. Road work signs will be posted and traffic control personnel will facilitate traffic movement while work is conducted. Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.