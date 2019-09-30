Waimea Community Association Meeting Set

The October Waimea Community Association’s (WCA) Town Meeting agenda will tackle subjects of alternative energy and emergency preparedness. It is scheduled from 5:15 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Waimea School cafeteria.

The meeting will include a presentation by Kate Stirr, program manager for Makani Energy Kite Project’s flight testing program, who will update the community on the program’s work on Parker Ranch land near West Hawai’i Concrete. Makani, a research and development company based out of Alameda, California, is creating kites that efficiently harness energy from the wind so that more people around the globe can have access to clean power, according to a WCA press release.

After early flight testing of soft kites similar to kiteboarding kites on Maui in 2008, the team returned to Hawai’i in 2014 to begin setting up a test site on Parker Ranch land. After spending several years advancing their technology in California, Makani began flight testing their 600 kW energy kite at the Waimea site in August of 2018.

Stirr will describe the team’s progress over the past year and share video footage from recent flight tests. She will be available to answer questions about the ongoing testing program.

Also on the agenda is a conversation with the leadership of Hawai’i County Parks & Recreation including Director Roxcie Waltjen, Deputy Director Maurice “Mo” Messina and Planner James Komata about the parks system in Waimea and North Hawai’i. That will include discussion of current facilities, programs and services, and future plans, especially as they relate to the Waimea District Park.

A previously scheduled discussion of P&R programs and future possibilities that had to be postponed will include the suggestion of converting the planned community center in the district park to a “hurricane hardened emergency shelter.”

WCA’s spotlighted nonprofit for October will be Na Kalai Wa’a—Waimea’s Voyaging ‘Ohana. The organization will share insights and video clips of the Makali’i voyaging canoe’s recent trip to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and Mokumanamana.

PWO Navigator Chadd Paishon will speak about how the voyage was used to help train the next generation in open ocean navigation using only the sun, stars, waves and other natural features. He will also discuss the extended, land-based ‘ohana that participated in this voyage by growing, gathering and preparing 100% of the food for the crew on the nearly month-long sail.

As always, attendees will be given an opportunity to make a tax-deductible contribution to the spotlighted nonprofit. Also on the agenda will be brief updates about State Legislature and County Council business as well as community policing. In addition, WCA will share advisories about the Waimea Fall Festival at Waimea District Park on Saturday, Oct.12 and the Luala’i Subdivision Halloween celebration on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The public is welcome to attend the Waimea town meeting. There is no charge, but WCA urges the membership to support ongoing association activities. Starbucks coffee and cookies will be provided.

For more info, go to www.WaimeaTown.org or www.Facebook.com/WaimeaCommunityAssociation.