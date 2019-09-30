Transfer Station Closures

The Keauhou Transfer Station closed at 8 a.m. today, Sept. 30, 2019. It should reopen as regularly scheduled tomorrow, Oct. 1, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. today, the public can take their residential waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Waiea Transfer Station also closed at 8 a.m. today. It should reopen as regularly scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. today, the public can take their residential waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Kealakehe green waste site is also closed today and should reopen as regularly scheduled tomorrow, Oct. 1, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Until 4:15 p.m. today, the public can take their green waste to the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, aka the Puʻuanahulu landfill, which is open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division at 808-961-8270.