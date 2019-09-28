Kaiser Permanente Avoids Labor Strike

There will be no strike at Kaiser Permanente.

The company earlier this week successfully bargained a four-year deal with various unions representing 85,000 employees, which included yearly raises and an agreement to address labor shortages within the company.

A union-led strike had been planned for mid-October. Workers will instead vote on the contract proposal beginning next week.

Kaiser operates in seven states, including Hawai‘i, and the District of Columbia, providing healthcare to more than 12 million people.

Roughly one out of every six Hawai‘i residents receive medical treatment at Kaiser facilities, as do approximately one out of every seven residents of Hawai‘i Island.