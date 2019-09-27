National Night Out Set for Oct. 1 in Kea‘au

Big Island residents are invited to join the County of Hawai‘i and the Puna Neighborhood Watch collective in celebrating the island’s inaugural National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kea‘au High School play court.

The free, family-friendly event features keiki activities and prizes, Touch-a-Truck experiences hosted by Hawai‘i County Police and Fire Departments, a deluxe bouncy castle, a dunking booth and free food while supplies last.

Live entertainment is scheduled throughout the evening, including Scouts BSA Troop 67G, music by The Project, and Doug Stillwell and The Chase. A closing performance will feature Puna Taiko Drumming.

In July, the Hawai‘i County Council approved Resolution 212-19, introduced by Puna Council Member Ashley Kierkiewicz, to recognize the annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

“National Night Out builds community spirit,” said Kierkiewicz. “The event is a chance to mahalo all of our officers, fire fighters, emergency response personnel, and volunteer groups that work to keep our neighborhoods safe. It’s in this informal setting where people get to know one another better, as relationships are foundational to our community fabric.”

Judi Houle, coordinator for the Puna Neighborhood Watch collective, is one of the lead organizers behind this free community event.

National Night Out is celebrated by more than 38 million people across all 50 states. The goal is to strengthen connections to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

National Night Out on Hawai‘i Island is made possible through numerous donations, including Hawaii County Council Members Kierkiewicz, Sue Lee Loy and Matt Kanealii-Kleinfelder; Puna Neighborhood Watch groups; HPP CERT Team; HPP Emergency Radio Team; Hawai‘i Police Department; Hawai‘i Fire Department; Civil Defense; Puna Hongwanji Mission; Puna Geothermal Venture; Big Island Toyota; W.H. Shipman; KTA Super Stores; Keaau Subway; Wal-Mart; Target; and Hawaii Island Food Basket.