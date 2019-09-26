Senate Passes Legislation to Combat Veterans Homelessness, Keep Manila VA Open

This week, the US Senate passed HR 4285, the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2019, to extend many critical veterans programs, including two measures authored by Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, according to a Sept. 26, 2019, press release from Sen. Hirono’s office.

Without Congressional action, these programs would have expired on Sept. 30, 2019.

“I thank my Senate colleagues for quickly passing this comprehensive bill to ensure that veterans do not lose access to the services they depend on,” said Sen. Hirono. “I am especially proud to have sponsored provisions to extend the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program and the VA Regional Office and Outpatient Clinic in Manila.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2019 includes two pieces of legislation authored by Sen. Hirono.

The Keeping Our Commitment to Ending Veteran Homelessness Act of 2019 (S. 2489), introduced with Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas), extends the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program through Sept. 30, 2021. This program provides grants for supportive services to assist very low-income veterans and their families who are either residing in permanent housing or transitioning from homelessness.

The Keeping Our Commitment to Overseas Veterans Act of 2019 (S. 2484) keeps the VA Regional Office and Outpatient Clinic in Manila, Philippines open for business through Sept. 30, 2020. The Manila VA provides health care, benefits, and services to thousands of U.S. veterans living in the Philippines.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act will now go to the president for his signature.