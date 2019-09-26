Rocktober with Chamber Orchestra of Kona

The Chamber Orchestra of Kona (COOK) is offering a follow-up to the 2019 Ironman festivities with Rocktober, a concert of rock ‘n’ roll favorites by rock legends including Queen, Elvis Presley, the Doors, Santana and Journey.

COOK will offer Rocktober on two dates: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Both concerts will be presented at Privateers Cove at the Hualalai Center located at 75-170 Hualalai Road. The Hualalai Center is at the intersection of Kuakini Highway and Hualalai Road Kailua-Kona.

SPONSORED VIDEO

General admission tickets are $10. People under 18 will be admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door, online at www.chamberorchestraofkona.com/concerts.html or by phone at (808)-494-8784

COOK is a community orchestra made up of over 30 local musicians. It presents regular concerts in Kailua-Kona at Privateers Cove. COOK will also host a holiday concert on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, 2019.