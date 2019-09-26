Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course to Be Held at NAS Pool

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Section, will offer an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course at the NAS Pool from Oct. 7 to 11, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The course fee is $75.

Participants are required to pre-register and pass a prerequisite test. To schedule the prerequisite test, contact the NAS Pool at (808) 961-8697 or the Aquatics Specialist at (808) 961-8694.

To pass the pre-requisite test, participants must be able to accomplish the following:

Complete a 300-yard continuous swim using the front crawl, breaststroke, or a combination of both;

Complete two minutes of treading water, without using hands; and

Complete a timed event in 1 minute 40 seconds: Starting in the water, swim 20 yards, retrieve a 10-pound brick from the deep end, and return the brick to the starting point and exit the water.

Participants are responsible for their own supplies, including CPR mask, swimsuit, goggles, towel, American Red Cross Lifeguard Manual, etc. The manual can be downloaded for free (about 3/4 down).

For more information about becoming a certified American Red Cross Lifeguard,

contact your nearest county swimming pool or the Parks and Recreation Aquatics

Specialist at (808) 961-8694.