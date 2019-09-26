Mauna Lani Job Fair Seeks to Fill 200 Jobs

The Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection is looking to fill at least 200 jobs as it prepares to reopen. The resort has been shuttered for over a year for more than $100 million in renovations.

The process of restaffing the resort, formerly known as the Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows, will begin Friday with a recruitment open house at the resort’s Visitor Arrival Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The resort has various positions available, therefore we are looking for a wide range of experience levels based on the positions,” Director of Talent and Culture at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection Lorna Tsuyemura wrote to Big Island Now in an email. “We are seeking employees that are passionate, enthusiastic, genuine (and) service-driven with a strong desire to be a part of the team.”

Mauna Lani announced its intention to close for longer than a year in late 2018. Efforts were made by the resort leading up to the closure to help its several hundred staff members find employment in the meantime. All former staff were told their positions would be available upon the reopening of the resort.

More than 200 of those employees plan to return, but there remain 200 open staff positions in various departments. Those departments include the front desk, pool, housekeeping, food and beverage, security, engineering, spa and recreation.

“We look forward to welcoming the former Mauna Lani team members back to the Mauna Lani family with open arms,” said Tsuyemura. “The resort hopes to have about 230 employees return to their positions and share their incredible warmth with our guests.”

Positions range in regards to required experience, the resort continued, but there will be entry-level jobs available. And the compensation packages are competitive, Tsuyemura said.

“Mauna Lani offers a comprehensive benefits package that is industry-leading, inclusive of medical, paid time off and much more,” Tsuyemura wrote. “As for specific salary ranges, it really depends on the position.”

The resort asks those interested in applying to bring a résumé and a reference sheet. Applicants may apply for open jobs online prior to Friday.

Though no specific date has been provided, Tsuyemura told BIN that the resort would open sometime at the end of the 2019 calendar year, sooner than previous reports predicting an early 2020 opening had projected. More than 500 employees will be hired once the Mauna Lani is fully staffed, she added.