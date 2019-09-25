VAC Offers Hawaiian Language Classes

The Volcano Art Center (VAC) is offering Hawaiian language classes to anyone interested starting in October.

VAC will offer three series of Papa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, beginning Hawaiian language courses taught by Kaliko Beamer-Trapp. Papa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Level 1 will be offered every Tuesday night from 4 to 5 p.m. for eight weeks beginning Oct. 8, 2019. This basics class will focus on vocabulary, counting, simple conversation, grammar and sentence structures. No previous knowledge is required.

Papa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Level 2 will be offered for every Tuesday night for eight weeks from 5 to 6:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 8. This class will focus on expanding vocabulary, using longer snippets of conversation and understanding how repeating Hawaiian word and phrase patterns can be used to communicate using a great many types of sentences. This class is taught using Hawaiian as the language of instruction about 10% of the time to help with listening comprehension.

Papa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Level 3 will be offered every Tuesday night for eight weeks from 6:30 to 8 p.m. beginning October 8. The Level 3 class is for those who can already speak and understand a little Hawaiian language. This class is taught over 50% in the Hawaiian language to increase comprehension and to “immerse” the students in the language.

Each eight-week series cover a different topic in reading selected from traditional Hawaiian literature of the 1800s and bases the vocabulary and lessons around the readings. This class is ideal for teachers, cultural practitioners and those with the goal of using the Hawaiian language on a daily basis.

Classes will be held at Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus. The class fee for all series levels is $95, and $85 for VAC members. No textbook is required. Reading materials will be provided by the instructor.

To register or for more information contact Volcano Art Center at (808)-967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

The Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.