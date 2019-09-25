September 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light east wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.