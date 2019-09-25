HPM Foundation Awards Scholarships to 4 Big Island Graduates

The HPM Foundation has awarded $1,000 college scholarships to four recent Big Island high school graduates to help with upcoming college expenses and support student success.

2019 Barney S. Fujimoto Memorial Scholarship Recipients

Raylynn Chin-Ragud recently graduated from Hilo High School on the island of Hawaii and will be majoring in exploratory health sciences in nursing at Hawaii Community College.

Tyler Ogawa recently graduated from Waiakea High School on the island of Hawaii and will be majoring in computer science at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Marylou O’Neal recently graduated from Kailua High School on the island of Oahu and will be majoring in music business and production at Honolulu Community College.

Herald Jasffer Racadio recently graduated from Kealakehe High School on the island of Hawaii and will be majoring in exploratory health sciences in nursing at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

Applications for 2020 scholarships from the HPM Foundation will be available via the University of Hawai‘i Common Application online on Oct. 1, 2019.

About HPM Building Supply

HPM Building Supply has been helping Hawaii build better since its founding in 1921 as Hawaii Planing Mill. A fifth-generation, local, family-run business, HPM is 100 percent employee-owned and serves the home improvement market and building industry statewide through its seven locations across Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu and Kaua‘i. For more information, visit hpmhawaii.com.