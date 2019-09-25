High Surf Advisory in Effect Thursday & Friday

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, for Kona, south, north and east Big Island waters.

SURF: Rising to 5 to 9 feet Thursday, continuing through Friday.

IMPACTS: Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.