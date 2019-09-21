STUDY: Hawai‘i 3rd Most Diverse State in US

Hawai‘i is the third most diverse state in the nation, according to the latest study released by WalletHub, a personal online finance website.

In 2019’s Most & Least Diverse States in America, the Aloha State was found to have the highest racial and ethnic diversity in the U.S., followed by the second highest generational diversity.

Taking all factors into account including socioeconomics, household diversity, education, industry and linguistics, Hawai‘i ranked number three behind California and Texas.

The U.S. Census Bureau predicts that by 2044 the U.S. will no longer have a single ethnic majority, currently non-Hispanic whites, and will grow increasingly more diverse in the years to follow.

Study results in Hawai‘i (1=most diverse, 25=average):

3rd – Income Diversity

27th – Educational-Attainment Diversity

1st – Racial & Ethnic Diversity

9th – Linguistic Diversity

14th – Birthplace Diversity

20th – Industry Diversity*

29th – Occupational Diversity*

3rd – Worker-Class Diversity*

2nd – Generational Diversity

3rd – Household-Size Diversity

*Includes civilian employed population aged 16 and older





