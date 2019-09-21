September 21, 2019 Surf Forecast

September 21, 2019 Surf ForecastSeptember 21, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 21, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.
South East
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com