Local Blues Band ‘Big Papa’ Releases 3rd Album

Big Island blues music duo Bad Papa has released their third album, Lava Steamroller, available on all digital platforms since Sept. 1, 2019.

Bad Papa is a regular in the local live music scene, playing weekly gigs and frequently getting airtime on KAPA radio. Their third CD release is a compilation of blues, funk and island-influenced grooves incorporating acoustic and electric instruments, vocals, brass and ukulele.

Bad Papa consists of Joe Buck and Bob Bojorquez. Buck, a descendent of the Lyman family from O‘ahu, is a songwriter and performer versed in many musical styles and instruments including guitar, bass, drums, ukuleles, horns and vocals. His father and grandparents were professional jazz musicians in the San Francisco bay area.

Bojorquez has been playing and writing music for more than five decades. Originally from Southern California, he was influenced by many artists and performers in that area during the 60s. Upon coming to Hawai‘i, Bojorquez fell in love with Hawaiian slack key music and taught himself to play before writing his own.