September 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with N winds 10-15mph.