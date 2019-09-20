Paradise Helicopters Pilot Receives FAA Master Pilot Award

Paradise Helicopters announced that the US Federal Aviation Administration awarded longtime Paradise pilot and Pāhoa resident Robert Blair with the Master Pilot Award, the most prestigious pilot award issued by the FAA.

The award was presented on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, by Airman Scott Allen, FAA safety team program manager at the Honolulu Flight Safety District Office, during a special ceremony in Hilo that also included representatives from the Civil Air Patrol.

The FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award recognizes Master Pilots who have conducted 50 or more years of safe flight operations, exhibiting “professionalism, skill and aviation expertise.”

Blair received a certificate and lapel pin, and his wife, Mary, was also recognized with a stickpin for her support of his aviation career.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Robert has had an aviation career that exemplifies the best in safety, training and service to others, making him incredibly deserving of this distinguished award,” said Calvin Dorn, CEO of Paradise Helicopters. “We are proud to have his expertise at Paradise Helicopters.”

Blair has worked as a chief pilot and check airman with Paradise since 2000, and also serves as a Civil Air Patrol instructor and check pilot. His aviation career spans more than 23,000 hours of total flight time, including over 11,000 hours flying helicopters. Blair previously served as an FAA-designated pilot examiner, and as a principal operations inspector for airplanes and helicopters at the Honolulu Flight Safety District Office. He also served as a flight instructor in Illinois and flew as a contract pilot in the Marshall Islands, as well as for Royal Hawaiian Airlines.

He holds a Doctor of Law Degree from the University of Nebraska and participated in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). He completed US Army helicopter flight school, serving active duty in Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blair will be listed among other award recipients online. There are 28 Hawai‘i honorees listed since 2006.

About Paradise Helicopters

Founded in 1997, Paradise Helicopters is a leading provider of unique air tours and bespoke charters in Hawai‘i. The award-winning company is widely recognized for its industry-leading safety practices and exclusive tours. A wide selection of tours are offered from Kapolei West O‘ahu and Turtle Bay Resort on O‘ahu, through the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, and from Hilo, Kona and Waimea-Kohala Airports on the Island of Hawai‘i; custom charters are available statewide; and specialty flights on an authentic WWII aircraft are available through Pearl Harbor Warbirds on O‘ahu. Visit paradisecopters.com or pearlharborwarbirds.com.