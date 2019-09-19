VIDEO: Kiaʻi Request FBI Investigation

State of Hawaii May Be Waging an Unethical Campaign to Agitate and Intimidate Maunakea Protectors **BREAKING NEWS**Today, September 17, 2019, kiaʻi issued a statement to the media and to law enforcement regarding police misconduct at Puʻuhonua o Puʻuhuluhulu. This misconduct is part of a pattern of state agents seemingly agitating kiaʻi in and around the puʻuhonua. Most egregious are the actions of an officer who shared misinformation to kiaʻi that could have resulted in serious harm. We condemn any actions by law enforcement that serve to create and escalate tensions within the pu'uhonua. We have called for an investigation by the FBI and other appropriate authorities regarding these serious matters. Here is our full video statement regarding these incidents. We've also posted a press release regarding these incidents. We will not disclose the name of the officer to the public out of respect for his privacy. His name however has been turned over to authorities and the media for investigative purposes. We implore the lāhui and supporters to respond in kapu aloha. We will not stoop to this level, we will not engage in behavior through words or actions that escalate tensions. We do not know if this officer was acting individually or under orders, that is part of what an investigation must figure out. This further compels each of us not to verbally or otherwise attack individuals but to remain steadfast in kapu aloha and focused on our task at hand – the protection of Maunakea.www.puuhuluhulu.com/pressstatement#kapualoha #protectmaunakea #alohaaina Posted by Pu'uhonua o Pu'uhuluhulu Maunakea on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

VIDEO: Mauna Protectors (Kia‘i) issued a statement to the press, law enforcement and public on Sept. 17, 2019, on their Pu‘uhonua o Pu’uhuluhulu Maunakea Facebook page.

Mauna Protectors (kia‘i) issued a statement to the press, law enforcement and public on Sept. 17, 2019, on their Pu‘uhonua o Pu’uhuluhulu Maunakea Facebook page regarding what they called “police misconduct at Puʻuhonua o Puʻuhuluhulu.”

The statement follows:

“This misconduct is part of a pattern of state agents seemingly agitating kiaʻi in and around the puʻuhonua. Most egregious are the actions of an officer who shared misinformation to kiaʻi that could have resulted in serious harm.

“We condemn any actions by law enforcement that serve to create and escalate tensions within the pu‘uhonua. We have called for an investigation by the FBI and other appropriate authorities regarding these serious matters.

“Here is our full video statement regarding these incidents. We’ve also posted a press release regarding these incidents. We will not disclose the name of the officer to the public out of respect for his privacy. His name however has been turned over to authorities and the media for investigative purposes.

“We implore the lāhui and supporters to respond in kapu aloha. We will not stoop to this level, we will not engage in behavior through words or actions that escalate tensions. We do not know if this officer was acting individually or under orders, that is part of what an investigation must figure out. This further compels each of us not to verbally or otherwise attack individuals but to remain steadfast in kapu aloha and focused on our task at hand—the protection of Maunakea.