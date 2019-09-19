Akamai Living Health Fair set for Hilo

The Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the 19th annual Akamai Living Health Fair will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Department’s Elderly Activities Division collaborates on this event with insurance provider HMSA to highlight community resources and services that are available to older adults, a county press release said.

This free public health fair is open to all ages and will include health screenings, flu shots and various health demonstrations. There will also be bingo, door prizes and entertainment for all those in attendance.

Contact Elderly Recreation Services for more information at (808)- 966-5801.