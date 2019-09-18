LETTER: More Thoughts on the TMT

First off, I definitely support the telescope. I also support the Hawaiian nation in joining their voices in peaceful protest. As American citizens, they have the legal right to gather and protest and they are doing a good job staying organized and peaceful.

I believe all earth is sacred. All aina is sacred including Mauna Kea with the telescopes on it.

Also include the land where Walmart, Safeway, Home Depot, and every other structure has been built. I believe nothing trumps the sacredness of the aina.

The current protest going on up at Mauna Kea covers many valid concerns the Hawaiian nation has. The Hawaiians, like most if not all indigenous societies, were lied to, abused, stolen from, and basically mistreated by the powers that be. For that, the Hawaiian nation deserves to be compensated and reimbursed for their losses and suffering.

Not building the TMT and sending it over to the Canary Islands does not reconcile the damage that has been done. I feel that the TMT is currently being used as a scapegoat to bring attention to the former abuse of the Hawaiian people. As an overthrown nation, they deserve much more than that. I can not believe that if the TMT goes away, all the Hawaiian people will feel compensated for the wrong doings of the past.

I believe what is needed is some creative thinking. Lets finally deal with this very real issue.

Some ideas that come to mind include;

1. Limit the HI property tax for all Hawaiians, similar to what disabled vets get.

2. Help the Hawaiian people get no interest loans so they can build on their homelands.

3. Exempt Hawaiians from paying sales tax.

4. Provide free utility hookups to all Hawaiians.

5. Waive car and truck registration fees for all Hawaiians.

These are just some rudimentary ideas and I’m sure there are many more options that could be considered. Just know that giving them land back does not count. That was already theirs.

I am absolutely convinced that with peaceful negotiations the wrongs of the past can be reconciled. Only then can all those that call Hawaii their home move on.

The TMT is a gift offered to this island. Peaceful projects that involve multiple countries working together should be promoted during this very sad time when hatred is spreading rapidly throughout the world.

The very first thing that needs to be done is the complete removal of the three obsolete telescopes that currently reside on the mountain. They should be 100% removed and the aina returned to its original pristine condition. Once the powers that be start showing they are not just falling into the old ways of lying, negotiations can begin on how to move forward.

Lets all stop complaining about the past and focus our energy on living together peacefully with full respect for each other and the earth.