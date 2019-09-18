Hawai‘i Diaper Bank Holding Drive Event, Sept. 28

Hawai‘i Diaper Bank, “the state’s first organization committed to collecting and distributing diapers to keep our keiki clean, dry and healthy,” is holding its first Wipe Out Diaper Need event on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Umeke’s Fish Market Bar & Grill in Kailua-Kona.

The family-friendly event is being held during National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Local Big Island organizations and businesses are also holding diaper drives on behalf of the Hawai‘i Diaper Bank.

“Last year, we received a county proclamation and this year we received another county proclamation as well as a special message from Gov. David Ige and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard,” said Jessica Histo, founder and president of the Hawai‘i Diaper Bank.

Tickets will include food, drinks, keiki activities and live entertainment. A silent auction will also be held. See the poster for more information.