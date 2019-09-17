SBDC Offers Business Insurance 101

Is your small business insured properly?

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a workshop, Business Insurance 101, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8:45 a.m. at Hale Iako in Suite 119, located at 73-970 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona on the NELHA Campus.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Just like houses and vehicles, people insure their businesses. But the types of insurance needed as a business owner are different and may be unfamiliar. Such types of insurance include workers’ compensation, group health, business interruption, general liability, total disability and directors and officers, among others. Come to find out about all types of business insurance, match them to your needs, and get answers to all your questions about business insurance.

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online at www.hisbdc.org, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call 333.5000 for more information.