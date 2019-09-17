Keck Observatory Talks Hubble Telescope

Maunakea Observatories become even more powerful when combined with the use of telescopes in space, allowing astronomers to explore the extremes of the universe.

As the best-known space observatory—the Hubble Space Telescope—approaches its 30th year in operation, Professor Howk will describe why we send telescopes into space and share some of his own personal history with Hubble. He’ll also discuss the grand ideas astronomers are considering next and telescopes that will surpass Hubble’s capabilities in nearly every way.

Professor Howk will offer his talk on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 7 p.m. The presentation, free and open to the public, will be held at Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy Gates Performing Arts Center at 65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road in Kamuela. Attendees are asked to use HPA’s main gate, the visitors’ entrance, not the service entrance.

Questions can be directed to Shelly Pelfrey, Keck outreach coordinator, at [email protected]. Learn more at www.keckobservatory.org.