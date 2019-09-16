Small Craft AdvisorySeptember 16, 2019, 8:50 AM HST (Updated September 16, 2019, 8:29 AM)
3:55 AM HST, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY EVENING
Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.