HCFCU Offers ‘Planning for Incapacity’ Class

Medical conditions like dementia, and others that are characterized by cognitive decline, can impact financial security for aging populations.

The Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) is offering a tutorial for people to put together a financial plan for themselves to ensure security in the event that one of these conditions sets in. And the problems are prevalent, with more than 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 29,000 adults in Hawai‘i.

HCFCU will offer its Proactive Planning for Incapacity workshop on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 9:30 to 11: 30 a.m. The workshop is free, open to the public and will be held workshop will be held at the credit union’s Kaloko facility in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room, located at 73-5611 Olowalu Street in Kailua-Kona.

Attendees will learn how to plan wisely today for a time when they may not be able to make important life and legal decisions. For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section at hicommfcu.com/communityseminars. Seating is limited.

Presented by John Roth, attorney at Hawai‘i Trust & Estate Counsel, and Karyn Clay, president of Ho‘oNani Adult Care Services, this workshop will provide information including:

A legal definition of “capacity.”

Care options.

How to manage if the cost of care depletes all liquid assets.

Legal options, including guardianships/conservatorship, joint assets vs. signatory, power of attorney, trusts and more.

