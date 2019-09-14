STUDY: Hawaiʻi has Lowest Divorce Rate in the Country

The average cost of getting divorced is $15,500, according to a report by the legal advice website Nolo. But most Hawaiʻi residents will be unlikely to face such an expense amid the emotional stress of a separation, according to a new study.

LendingTree analyzed marriage and divorce rates to figure out which states have the highest and lowest rates of divorce, finding that Hawaiʻi has the lowest in the country with only 1% of couples getting divorced. The analysis found that between 2016 and 2017, the married population in Hawaiʻi was 592,193 and only 5,952 of them got divorced. The study also found that Hawaiʻi has the 13th largest decrease in divorce rates in the country.

Overall, divorce rates nationwide have been decreasing for more than 10 years. Studies show the decline could be related to couples—especially millennials—getting married at an older age than they used to, when they are likely to have a better idea of what they want in a partner.

Getting divorced has both emotional and financial repercussions. Custody battles and legal fees may results in expensive separations, ranging from a little as $1,000 to upwards of $100,000. In addition to legal fees and paperwork, couples may need to pay additional fees when they sell their home or divide assets, provide alimony or child support payments, and have money to rent or buy a new home or apartment.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Getting divorced can also reduce credit scores indirectly when joint accounts are dismantled, or if credit card payments are not made on time due to legal expenses.

LendingTree recommends an emergency savings account or a low-interest, debt consolidation loan to mitigate the financial challenges inherent in divorce.